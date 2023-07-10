5 children die, several injured in bakkie crash in Cape Town

Cape Town - Five children died and several other people were injured in a car accident on the N1 highway between Brackenfell Boulevard and the R300 in Cape Town. According to the authorities, the accident happened just after 11pm on Sunday when a Ford Bantam bakkie rolled.

The bakkie was reportedly travelling from the Koue Bokkeveld to Dunoon in the N1 direction of Cape Town, they said. Emergency medical services group ER24 said its EMS officials arrived at the scene just after 11pm to find a bakkie upright on the centre median. People needing assistance, including children, were seen scattered around. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when medical officials assessed the scene, they discovered five children aged between 1 and 10 had sustained fatal injuries.

“Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Our officials, however, were able to assist six other patients, including children who had injuries ranging from minor to critical.” Meiring said paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support before they transported them to nearby hospitals for further care. Brackenfell police who responded to the incident have since launched an investigation into the accident, registering a case of culpable homicide.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “According to reports, 11 people were in the bakkie and five people passed away on the scene. An adult male was arrested and will appear in court once charged. Three other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.” “An adult female passenger was taken to Brackenfell SAPS for counselling. Circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation. Investigations continue,” Van Wyk said. Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie expressed his condolences, saying he was saddened the province had once again lost little angels in a bakkie crash.