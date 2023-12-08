53 beer cans confiscated from hidden hole dug in the sand at Clifton Beach

Cape Town - Since the beginning of the season the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers have confiscated 1256 bottles of alcohol from beachgoers. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers who have been deployed to the beaches continue to fine and confiscate the alcohol of beachgoers, who despite many messages from the City about the dangers and illegality of alcohol consumption on the City's beaches, persist in drinking on the beach or in some cases selling it on the beach.

Dyason said that since the beginning of the season officers have confiscated 1256 bottles of alcohol. “Today at Clifton Beach officers found 53 cans of beer, craftily hidden in a hole dug in the beach sand and the internal plastic container of a public refuse bin inserted into the hole to contain the cans. “The owner of the liquor was nowhere to be found,” Dyason said.

“People will go to great lengths to secretly consume their alcohol on the beach but the officers know most of the tricks.” Since the beginning of the season the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers have confiscated 1256 bottles of alcohol from beachgoers. Picture: Supplied The City recently said that their enforcement services primed to increase patrols around these areas, as well as in the CBD, to keep an eye as festive season, and end of school celebrations increases. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said that they’ve seen some established patterns over the past few years, and so their deployment over this period will be in line with those patterns.

“However, our staff are also able to pivot should any situation require attention. Apart from the post-exam celebrations, it’s month end, but also the start of the festive season, and the weather forecast suggests it’s going to be quite hot. “So we are likely going to see a very busy weekend at our recreational spaces, but also around shopping areas, at party spots and of course on the roads,” Smith said. “To our young people, we do not want to rob you of the opportunity to let your hair down after a long academic career, but our appeal is that you celebrate responsibly.

“The end of the school year is worth celebrating, but safety should be a priority for all.” The City’s beaches have become popular spots for celebrations. The public is reminded that the possession and consumption of alcohol in public spaces and on beaches is prohibited in terms of the City’s by-laws.