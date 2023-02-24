53 SAPS officers awarded for their long term service at a medal parade in Belhar

Cape Town - Fifty-three police officers who had 30 years and more service received medals at a medal parade at 35 Squadron in Belhar. Police said the medal parade was to show appreciation and acknowledgement for the officers’ loyal service for the years they had been in the organisation. Two retired senior officers were among those who were awarded medals.

Receiving his medal, Lt-Col Etienne van Ede, who is stationed at Grassy Park Detective Services, said: “My 42 years of exceptional service will draw to a close on February 28, which is also my 60th birthday. I will then go on retirement on this day. To be a police officer for this long makes me an exceptionally proud person. “I feel like my chest is going to burst out of my body. This medal is the highlight of my career in the service. Not everyone will be able to achieve this,” said Van Ede. District Commander Maj-Gen Vincent Beaton said: “This is a proud moment for the medal recipients and their families. The organisation acknowledges their sacrifices throughout the years and for being faithful and loyal public servants.

“I urge them to continue serving with pride and remember that their legacy will live on and they should continue to render impartial service to all communities”. Maj-Gen Beaton said serious and violent crime remained a challenge and the recent third quarter crime stats released bore testimony to that. “Gangsterism, extortion, murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, sexual offences and domestic violence need more boots on the ground and a strong partnership with communities,” he said.