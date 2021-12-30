53-year-old man faces rape charge after sexually assaulting a 9-month-old baby

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Saron police attended to a complaint at a local clinic on Tuesday, where the baby had been admitted.

Cape Town - A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and detained on a case of child neglect after a 9-month-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital where medical personnel confirmed that she had been sexually abused.

Swartbooi said that the 53-year-old man was arrested on a charge of rape and once charged, both suspects are expected to appear at the Ceres Magistrate’s Court.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said that harsher sentences on these crimes should be imposed.

“If needs be, the Department of Social Development should consider removing the child from the mother’s care. We will petition against both the suspects and they should remain in custody until the case is finalised,” said Claasen.