60 African penguins in rehab after being attacked by sharks and seals at Bird Island

Cape Town - At least 60 African penguins are still being rehabilitated after being attacked by sharks and seals at Bird Island in Algoa Bay. The attacks have fuelled concern over the status of the species along the Western and Eastern Cape shoreline, as their numbers continue to decline.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) centre manager in Gqeberha, Carl Havemann, said 156 African penguins were admitted to the centre from August to November. Most of the penguins had severe injuries, including broken limbs, fractured bones and gaping wounds. Havemann said injured penguins were being found almost daily.

“The injured birds were stabilised on the island by our seabird monitors, before being sent to the Gqeberha facility for further treatment. “To date, 94 penguins have been successfully released back into the wild. The remaining birds are still undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the centre,” said Havemann. The Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation noted that at the current rate of decline, by 2035, there probably would not be enough breeding pairs left for the species to survive in the wild.

“At Sanccob we are committed to mitigating the threats the species faces, and the rehabilitation we provide. We work closely with conservation authorities and jointly employ penguin and seabird rangers at the colonies in the Western and Eastern Cape. “These rangers monitor the birds, engage with the public, try to reduce some of the threats to the penguins and rescue injured or abandoned penguins for rehabilitation at Sanccob until returned to the wild. “There are larger issues like lack of food, climate change and pollution. Issues we see in the Western Cape regarding human-wildlife co-existence are road kills, predator attacks and disturbance by domestic dogs, and disturbance by colony visitors.”