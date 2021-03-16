65 arrested for poaching as Table Mountain security hub announced

Cape Town - An operation between Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers and police and City’s law enforcement units has led to the arrest of 65 suspected poachers in the Cape of Good Hope section of the park. The arrests came after Forestry, Fisheries And Environment minister Barbara Creecy announced a security hub to act as a central point for reporting emergencies and the dispatch of security resources on the mountain. TMNP manager Frans van Rooyen said the arrests and the 23 arrests during similar operations in January and February bring the number to 88 this year. “We really appreciate the assistance and support we are getting from the City’s marine law enforcement unit and SAPS. “Sharing of resources among law enforcement agencies is of paramount importance in tackling poaching, especially in identified poaching hot spot areas,” Van Rooyen said.

Announcing the hub, Creecy said: “This centre will also serve as the main intelligence collection point for TMNP safety and security matter and will operate in conjunction with all law enforcement agencies.

“The process started two years ago by TMNP and is now reaching implementation phase due to donors coming on board. Task team meetings have started and dates for meetings have been scheduled.”

Creecy committed to host 12 task team meetings until the end of April.

Her announcement came in response to a written parliamentary question from DA Environment, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson Dave Bryant, who asked about concerns from members of the public regarding criminal incidents on the mountain.

Meanwhile, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said he was aware of the announcement and that SANParks, the mandate of which included national parks, would manage the security process.

At the same time environmental affairs standing committee chairperson Andricus van der Westhuizen said he would submit questions in the legislature to get comprehensive details of the project and hub as part of the legislature’s oversight role.

