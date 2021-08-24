Cape Town - In honour of Nelson Mandela and his legacy, Lufezo Jigga Thomas will be combining his passion for walking and helping those in need in a new endeavour. He aims to walk from Qunu, in the Eastern Cape, to Cape Town in 67 days. Thomas and his supporters will begin their 67-day charity walk on October 1 and will help various towns, villages and suburbs along their journey by donating food and clothes, cleaning old age homes and helping abandoned animals with food donations.

“The main objective of this is to walk 67 days while helping individuals, animals and all those in need as Tata Mandela did in his 67 years of work for this beautiful country. “Following in his footsteps will never be easy, but for me to honour him and make sure his dream stays alive, I decided to walk 67 days and do charity work – that was his dream, for us to help each other,” said Thomas. A few of the towns, villages and suburbs Thomas planned to visit and assist on this charity walk included Queenstown, Sada, Hogsback, Dimbaza, Hamburg, Seafield, Kenton-on-Sea, Alexandria, Gqebera, Stormsvlei and Grabouw.

Hello Africa Travel co-founder Trevor Chomumwe, Lufezo Jigga Thomas and Australian adventurer and Hammbag co-founder Dylan Colman have teamed up for Thomas’s 67 Day charity walk to help those in need, Walk67 with Jigga. Australian adventurer and co-founder of hammock manufacturer Hammbag, Dylan Colman, will be joining Thomas. Colman said he was especially excited to take on this journey as Hammbag was all about adventure. Hello Africa Travel co-founder Trevor Chomumwe will also be joining Thomas on his journey. He said he looked forward to exploring and learning more about how Covid-19 has impacted local communities and how tourism could be used as a catalyst to boost local economies during and post Covid-19.

“So far we also have five volunteers from Kenton-on-Sea that will meet me in Kings William’s Town to Gqeberha,” said Thomas. Thomas said they were appealing to the public and private sector to support them in carrying out this mission. Those interested in finding out more are encouraged to get in contact by email ([email protected]), through Facebook (Lufezo-Jigga Thomas) or Instagram (@Walk67withjigga).