A 17-year-old ‘gangster’ was shot dead outside a tuck shop in Bonteheuwel

Cape Town - A 17-year-old alleged gangster, “well known” in Bonteheuwel, was shot dead outside a tuck shop on Saturday while another teen who was injured during the incident is in critical condition.
According to Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie a vehicle drove past the shop, opened fire, killing the teen and leaving the other in a critical condition.
Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of murder following the shooting incident in Bonteheuwel.
SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers responded to a call alerting them to the incident. The body was taken to Vanguard Day Hospital, in Bonteheuwel. The police were shown the body of a boy with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.
“Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of murder where a 17 year old who was shot in his abdomen”.
Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said it was alleged a car drove past and opened fire on the two teens who where buying food from a local tuckshop.
“I just received the news that a well known gangster in Bonteheuwel was shot and killed. He was a gangster I knocked into occasionally, I could never prove his crimes but it was a well-known fact.
“I consistently spoke to him to change his ways, consistently tried to help him make better choices but for some the hustle is easier than working.
McKenzie said another teenage boy is in a critical condition at Groote Schuur hospital. Yesterday, he underwent surgery.
Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive is unknown and no arrest have been made.
Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.