A 17-year-old ‘gangster’ was shot dead outside a tuck shop in Bonteheuwel

Cape Town - A 17-year-old alleged gangster, “well known” in Bonteheuwel, was shot dead outside a tuck shop on Saturday while another teen who was injured during the incident is in critical condition. According to Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie a vehicle drove past the shop, opened fire, killing the teen and leaving the other in a critical condition.

Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of murder following the shooting incident in Bonteheuwel. SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers responded to a call alerting them to the incident. The body was taken to Vanguard Day Hospital, in Bonteheuwel. The police were shown the body of a boy with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. “Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of murder where a 17 year old who was shot in his abdomen”.

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said it was alleged a car drove past and opened fire on the two teens who where buying food from a local tuckshop. “I just received the news that a well known gangster in Bonteheuwel was shot and killed. He was a gangster I knocked into occasionally, I could never prove his crimes but it was a well-known fact. “I consistently spoke to him to change his ways, consistently tried to help him make better choices but for some the hustle is easier than working.