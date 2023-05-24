Cape Town - The City says there was almost a 30% increase in crime recorded by its enforcement departments in the past week compared to the one before. A total of 360 suspects were arrested compared to 283 arrests the week before, and 82 234 offences were recorded.

Mayoral committee (Mayco) member for safety and security, JP Smith said their arrest rate had increased in recent years as the resources in his department had improved. “And, even where the weekly arrest rate fluctuates, it is seldom due to the fact that fewer people are behaving badly, but more because our staff have had to deal with other priorities which impact on their normal operations and patrols,” Smith said. “These include assisting with any incidents of civil unrest, providing escort services to other City departments, being on duty at major events and also dealing with the safety-related impacts of load shedding.”

In the past week, the City’s law enforcement department officers made 241 arrests for various offences and issued 4 265 notices for various crimes. Meanwhile, metro police officers made 77 arrests on a range of charges, including possession of illegal firearms, domestic violence and driving under the influence of alcohol. They also issued 3 147 fines. Traffic officers made 45 arrests, including 32 for driving under the influence of alcohol, and four for reckless and negligent driving. The team also recorded 74 822 offences, impounded 264 public transport vehicles and executed 1997 warrants of arrest.