A walk to remember: Reverend June Dolley-Major walks to highlight the plight of GBV victims

Cape Town - Rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major is to embark on her third and final annual walk. Dolley-Major said that three years ago, she had a vision to walk to her crime scene, Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape.

Now she will make her way to Cairo, via train and plane and stopping at other countries along the way. She will end up in the UK with Celesthea Pierang and André Schaffers. Two years ago, Dolley-Major walked more than 900km to complete her mission. “I am a rape survivor, though I prefer to be called a wounded healer. Three years ago, God gave me a vision, a three-year vision that said that in 2021, I needed to walk from Sir Lowry’s Pass in the Western Cape to Makhanda (Grahamstown), where I was raped, in the Eastern Cape, a 902.8km walk.

“Celesthea joined me on this walk. We did not have a cent, no accommodation, no safety vehicle to drive behind us, we had nothing. It was God-ordained. People said I was crazy since I had nothing, but I had God,” she said. “I posted it on my Justice Page on Facebook. The night before we were to leave, a vehicle and driver were provided. His wife joined us, and as we walked, people opened up their homes for us. Others booked accommodation for us. Fuel and a stipend for the driver were covered.” Dolley-Major said she had blisters and painful feet.

“It was so easy for me to get in the car and go back home, but giving up was not an option. Rape is painful and bloody. Many lose hope, many turn to drugs or alcohol to numb the pain, others turn to suicide. I needed to push through the pain, giving a message to all survivors to push through, to move from pain to power, to purpose. “We passed through 32 towns, visiting children’s homes, creating safe spaces for women to share their stories, and meeting the locals in townships. The message went out far and wide.” Dolley-Major said in her second year, they walked from Windhoek to Swakopmund in Namibia.

“We walked 380km in the scorching heat. We were conned by the lady whom we paid to be our support vehicle. We raised funds to cover her costs. She ended up abandoning us at the border. She dumped our luggage there and left. We did not have a cent. “A friend sent some money and I could pay a truck driver to take us to Windhoek. I also had R500 in my personal bank account, which was part of my rent money. One lady at church knew a lady who knew someone in the next town, A ripple effect started, and all our accommodation, money for meals, and bus tickets home were sorted. Walking in the desert was tough. Celesthea and I were joined by a third lady, Felicity. “This second walk was truly a wilderness experience – it was hot, it was dry, desert sand everywhere. I found it even difficult to breathe in the desert heat. In both walks, we were joined on some days by individuals or groups of people who would walk with us.”

She said this year would be different, as they would walk from village to village. “The final stretch of the vision is Cape to Cairo, to the UK. We will walk to different villages in each country, and engage with the people. We will go to Zambia, Kenya, Egypt and the UK. We would like to spend time in different communities in Zambia, Kenya, and in Cairo,” Dolley-Major said. She said they need donations for the trip.