A week in Cape Town through the lens of Independent Media photojournalists

The gallery features a variety of scenes from Cape Town this week. From the Cape Town Carnival, where former Manchester City FC player Shaun Wright-Phillips danced with carnival performers, to the University of Cape Town during Israeli Apartheid Week, our photographers were on the scene.

Also included are images from the aftermath of a fire in the Mangaung Informal Settlement, the ANC Western Cape march for basic service delivery, and the courtroom appearance in the case of the missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith.