A week in Cape Town through the lens of Independent Media photojournalists

The gallery features a variety of scenes from Cape Town this week. From the Cape Town Carnival, where former Manchester City FC player Shaun Wright-Phillips danced with carnival performers, to the University of Cape Town during Israeli Apartheid Week, our photographers were on the scene.
Also included are images from the aftermath of a fire in the Mangaung Informal Settlement, the ANC Western Cape march for basic service delivery, and the courtroom appearance in the case of the missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
The gallery also showcases the Cape Town Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage, a solidarity pilgrimage on Human Rights Day calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine. Participants walked from Simon's Town to Cape Town CBD, symbolising the length of the besieged Gaza Strip.
In a notable moment, media gathered outside the Hermanus home of Markus Jooste following his reported suicide. Western Cape police confirmed a death inquest case docket has been registered.
The collection showcases a week in the life of Independent Media’s photojournalists in Cape Town.