Abductees freed after being bound and gagged in the boot of a car in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Police arrested several suspects yesterday for crimes including housebreaking, kidnapping and the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. In Khayelitsha, City Law Enforcement Advanced Plan (Leap) officers rescued two men who had been kidnapped by unidentified suspects in Endlovini early on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said: “Officers were on patrol in Kuyasa, Khayelitsha, when they spotted a white car travelling at high speed. Officers gave chase, and the driver upon seeing the officers stopped immediately near an informal settlement and fled on foot with an accomplice. “An inspection of the vehicle left behind revealed two people, bound and gagged in the boot of the car. Both appeared unconscious and had been assaulted. “One of them regained consciousness and informed the officers they were at Monwabisi beach, then proceeded to a shop in Endlovini, where they were taken captive by the suspects. The victims did not want to lay any charges and were allowed to recover their cellphones and vehicle,” Dyson said.

In De Doorns, police arrested four armed robbers while a fifth suspect died when his getaway vehicle overturned in Paarl during a high-speed chase by police. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Police officers arrested four suspects yesterday morning for robbing a post office. Initial reports indicate that the suspects held staff at gunpoint and fled with cash and Sassa cards. “While fleeing from the scene, the suspects’ vehicle overturned in Paarl and one suspect died. Officers seized three unlicensed firearms, stolen cash and cards. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in De Doorns.”