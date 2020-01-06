Callixte Kavuro, a post-doctoral researcher at Stellenbosch University, was reacting to reports quoting Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi saying, “Foreign refugees in South Africa now face deportation if they engage in political activities - including around the issues that drove them from their homes in the first place.”
The rules, which came into effect on January 1, stipulate that refugees can lose their status if they participate in any political campaign or activity related to their country of origin or nationality.
Kavuro said: “South Africa is trying to avoid a situation where some countries may feel they have the right to hunt down refugees from their countries who have fled to South Africa. But refugees are by their very nature political. There is no way they can totally avoid politics.
“If they do so, you are looking at them staying in the country forever as they cannot hope to fix the things that are wrong in their home countries by staying quiet,” said Kavuro.