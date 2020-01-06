Academic questions bid to silence refugees on political issues









Hundreds of refugees including women and children from various African and Middle Eastern countries, have been camped out in the foyer of the Waldorf Arcade in the CBD since Tuesday, demanding to be resettled. Photo: Brendan Magaar / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - New regulations banning the involvement of refugees and asylum seekers from participation in political activity have been questioned by an academic who says “constitutional rights are those rights in the Bill of Rights that apply to everyone”. Callixte Kavuro, a post-doctoral researcher at Stellenbosch University, was reacting to reports quoting Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi saying, “Foreign refugees in South Africa now face deportation if they engage in political activities - including around the issues that drove them from their homes in the first place.” The rules, which came into effect on January 1, stipulate that refugees can lose their status if they participate in any political campaign or activity related to their country of origin or nationality. Kavuro said: “South Africa is trying to avoid a situation where some countries may feel they have the right to hunt down refugees from their countries who have fled to South Africa. But refugees are by their very nature political. There is no way they can totally avoid politics. “If they do so, you are looking at them staying in the country forever as they cannot hope to fix the things that are wrong in their home countries by staying quiet,” said Kavuro.

Until now South Africa historically adopted a policy of free movement where asylum-seekers and refugees were allowed to live alongside citizens.

Under the new rules, asylum seekers will no longer have the automatic right to work and study.

This right would only be endorsed on an asylum visa following an assessment to determine whether the applicant could support themselves in any way (including with UN High Commissioner for Refugees support). If not, they would get the right to work but would need to show proof of employment within two weeks or risk their employer facing a hefty fine.

The new rules come as the spokesperson for one of the refugee factions holed-up in the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square, Jean-Pierre Balous, was denied bail and remanded until Friday.

Balous was charged with eight counts of assault, five of which included the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

This past Friday, the prosecution informed the court that the state needed to complete verification of Balous’s address and whether the asylum papers he presented were lawful.

There have been unsubstantiated claims from a rival refugee leader, Papy Sukami, that Balous was not Congolese as he had claimed but Burundian, and that his supporters have a cache of arms stashed inside the church.

The refugees have been split into two factions since a fight broke out at the church, where they have been sheltering since October last year.

[email protected]