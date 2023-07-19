Accused in taxi boss shooting a free man after charges provisionally withdrawn

Cape Town - Charges against the man accused of shooting taxi boss Charmaine Bailey have been provisionally withdrawn. The 32-year-old – who can’t be named before an identity parade – was arrested on July 1 for the murder of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) member.

Bailey had just finished a meeting in Wynberg when a lone shooter killed her on May 4. Weeks later, Cata’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the woman was allegedly shot by someone in her association. Gojo was apprehended in Hout Bay and made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on July 3. Prosecutor C Williams said during the previous appearance: “The merit of the case was that on May 4, a murder took place in Wynberg.

“Charmaine Bailey had just finished a meeting when a shot was fired, killing the woman. The accused admitted (to a third party) and he was pointed out in the (initial) identity parade. There is video footage as well. He has been charged with a schedule 6 (offence) and the State opposes bail.” Yesterday, the court decided to withdraw the charges against Gojo, who was expected to apply for bail. Western Cape’s National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “I can confirm that charges against the accused were provisionally withdrawn at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today.

“He had been charged with the murder of Charmaine Bailey, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.” Sityebi told the Cape Argus they were disappointed when they heard the case was withdrawn. “This shows there is still a long way to go with this case,” he said.