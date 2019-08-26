Yvonne Wilson, 26, spoke shortly after Judge Babalwa Mantane on Friday found Heyns guilty of premeditated murder, and his co-accused August Pedro-Lee Swarts guilty of being an accessory to murder. The court concluded that Swarts pushed the wheelbarrow with the child’s lifeless body, and assisted in hiding the body under a bush near a railway station in Riebeeck West in the winter of 2017.
Her body was wrapped in a white blanket with a pink facecloth stuffed in her mouth, and black insulation tape wrapped around her nose and mouth. The post-mortem showed she suffocated, while reddish marks around her throat showed signs of strangulation.
Wilson said: “I’m glad that the court has found Heyns guilty. Now I want the judge to hand him a life sentence. He killed my child to spite me. He was obsessed with me.
“The day before the murder, he asked me who I loved the most. When I told him I loved my child more, he said he was going to kill my child.
“On the same day he also threatened me with a knife at a local pub. He couldn’t accept the fact that I broke off our relationship. He followed me everywhere I went, and harassed me at work,” said Wilson.
In a 90-page judgment read out over two days, Judge Mantane said when Swarts initially pushed the wheelbarrow filled with refuse, he didn’t believe it when Heyns told him there was a body underneath the rubbish.
It was only when Swarts picked up a white blanket wrapped around something, that he felt it was a body.
At the time the Kaithlyn had been reported missing. On their way back the two told a search party they did not know where the child was.@TheCapeArgus
