Cape Town - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) in the Western Cape protested at the gates of Parliament, opposing the possibility that prostitution will be decriminalised. About 100 members protested on Monday morning, carrying posters stating “God created women that are Fearfully and Wonderfully made”, “ACDP condemns moral degradation”, and many Biblical verses.

In a notice circulated ahead of the gathering, members were told to join the “vital protest” with the dress code being ACDP T-shirts or golf shirts. “You don’t want your daughters offered prostitution as a career choice!” the pamphlet ended off stating. Hundreds of ACDP Western Cape members went out this morning picketing against the proposed decriminalisation of prostitution! The ACDP condemns this type of moral degradation @Newzroom405 @eNCA @TheCapeArgus @CapeTimesSA @News24 @IOL @IOLPolitics pic.twitter.com/5C76vh2XfJ — ACDP South Africa (@A_C_D_P) January 23, 2023 ACDP Western Cape communications officer Mongezi Mabungane said: “On November 30, 2022, the Cabinet approved the publishing of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, 2022 (the draft bill) by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, for public comments until January 30, 2023.

“The bill seeks to repeal the Sexual Offences Act, 1957 (Act No 23 of 1957), and to repeal Section 11 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, 2007 (Act No 32 of 2007) to decriminalise prostitution.” The party claims high levels of HIV/Aids and STDs would be exacerbated as only prostitutes, and not their clients, are subjected to mandatory health checks and certification after prostitution has been decriminalised. “The ACDP is appalled that at a time when South Africa is facing severe moral degradation and dysfunctional families, resulting in high levels of crime and violence (particularly against vulnerable women and children), gangsterism, drug abuse and human trafficking, the Cabinet should approve such an amendment bill,” Mabungane said.

ACDP Western Cape provincial leader and legislature member Ferlon Christians said: “Our beautiful ladies are fearfully and wonderfully made and are not objects that their bodies can be sold to perverts and sex addicts. “We as the ACDP and as citizens of this country, if we do not let our voices be heard, we will be in trouble by allowing the morals of society to disintegrate with the decriminalisation of prostitution, which will have a direct effect on our already existing problems in the country such as gender-based violence, alcohol and drug abuse, drug trafficking and human trafficking.” Christians said the party would also be joining the “Power to the People” march tomorrow, over electricity tariff increases proposed by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

