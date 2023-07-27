Acting public protector among eight shortlisted to take over from Mkhwebane

Cape Town - Parliament has inched a few steps closer to the selection of a new public protector following the shortlisting of eight names, including that of acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. The new public protector will take over from the current suspended bearer of the office, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose 7-year non-renewable term ends in October.

At its meeting yesterday, the ad hoc committee to nominate a person for appointment as public protector came up with an unintentionally gender-balanced shortlist of candidates for the position, with four women and four men from a list of 36 nominees. Committee member Ganief Hendriks (Al Jama-ah) made a point of reminding his colleagues that the last two holders of the office were women and said that perhaps the time had come to have a man in the office.

Ad hoc committee chairperson Cyril Xaba (screen shot) However, committee chairperson Cyril Xaba (ANC) said: “Even though our focus was not to get 50/50 representation in terms of gender, the process itself produced four females and four males. “We are excited that the process has gotten to this point.” Other than Gcaleka, the nominees are pension fund adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane, former SA Human Rights Commission chief executive Tseliso Thipanyane, advocates Lynn Marais, Olivier Josie and Tommy Ntsewa, magistrate Kwenadi Lewaba, and Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane. Following the nominations, Xaba asked if the members were happy with the list and committee member Yoliswa Yako (EFF) said her party strongly opposed one particular candidate, but would reserve their comment.

This appeared to be a reference to Gcaleka, whom the EFF has previously accused of not doing her job properly after she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala matter. There had originally been 38 nominees, but at the start of on Wednesday’s process Xaba said two candidates, Ivy Thenga and Elizabeth Mthimkhulu, had withdrawn from the process. Xaba said the interviews of the eight would take place over two days, August 23 and 24.

Before the proceedings began Xaba reminded members that the previous ad hoc committee which nominated the current holder of the office had shortlisted 14 candidates and interviewed all of them in one go. “The interviews concluded in the early hours of the following day. “If the committee resolves that all candidates be interviewed in one day, I propose we should not go beyond 10 names for consideration so as to give the committee sufficient time to interact with candidates during the interviews.”