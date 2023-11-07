ActionSA opens case against City in a bid to stop marine outfalls discharge into ocean

Cape Town - Political Party, ActionSA has opened a case with police against the City of Cape Town in a bid to fight permit applications which allow marine outfalls to be discharged into the ocean in Hout Bay and other coastal suburbs. Two weeks ago, residents of the greater Atlantic Seaboard voiced their concerns publicly in the media, calling for alternative solutions.

The City, together with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF), is hosting a 60-day public participation process where residents can submit their comments or objections on the marine outfalls discharge permit applications for Wastewater Treatment Works in Mitchells Plain, Simon’s Town, Millers Point, Oudekraal, Llandudno and Hout Bay. On Thursday,, ActionSA took their plight to the doorsteps of Cape Town Central police station, claiming the City had “committed non-compliance” with permit requirements. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a Contravention of the National Environmental Act case was under investigation.

Matthew George, Western Cape spokesperson, said their grievances were being heard. “Through studying the City’s own records, we have unearthed numerous instances of unlawful non-compliance with the permit requirements, with alarming consequences for both public health and the environment,” he said. “Our decision to file criminal charges against the City follows its responses to ActionSA’s request for information, which unveiled their unlawful non-compliance with the stipulated requirements outlined in the Hout Bay Marine Outfall Permit issued in 2019, thereby violating the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act.” George claimed the City failed to adhere to critical provisions which dealt with effluent quantity and quality monitoring, consistently surpassing the quantity and quality thresholds.

The City’s Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the council continued to operate the marine outfalls with current permits and licence conditions. “Seven major studies have been undertaken by independent marine science experts, with the expert summary report concluding ‘the marine outfalls are meeting their design objectives in reducing potential deleterious ecological and/or human health effects of discharged effluent by taking advantage of increased effluent dilution offered by deep water’. “The DAFF minister is considering appeals to her department’s granting of permits for the three marine outfalls in the City. Because the minister is only deciding the appeal eight years after public participation was conducted, the minister has determined that the City should collate fresh public inputs.”