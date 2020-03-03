Africa Energy Indaba to focus on renewable energy

Cape Town - The two-day Africa Energy Indaba (AEI), which opens at the Cape Town Internation Convention Centre today, is good news for Western Cape municipalities ready to take up Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget challenge to purchase energy directly from independent power producers (IPPs). Africa Energy Indaba managing director Liz Hart said: “Doing business is key to the discussions at the Africa Energy Indaba. “Our focus is on exploring how, using the various discussions, business can access opportunities in the African energy sector, learn how to do transactions and unlock bottlenecks with energy project developments.” In his Budget speech last week, Mboweni said: “It will soon be possible for municipalities in financially good standing to purchase electricity from independent power producers.” His move followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment, made in his 2020 State of the Nation Address (Sona), to restart the long-delayed Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme and all that is needed now is for the agreement of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

However, Nersa will only act after following a public participation process.

Already, Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has factored “pursuing a new energy future in the Western Cape” in his provincial Budget set for March 10.

Maynier said: “Bid Window 5 is the the perfect opportunity for municipalities who wish to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers in the Western Cape.”

At the same time, the City is working with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research about the production of a City-developed Integrated Resource Plan.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “We are also working with the Western Cape Government and GreenCape to look at several game changers that, from an energy perspective, will greatly contribute to energy security of supply and ensure a transition to a lower carbon future.”

Organisers of the indaba say that it will attract elite CEOs, high-level executives and government officials from across Africa and the rest of the world and offer networking opportunities.”

The event has 4000 registered participants and will host 156 speakers and showcase more than 200 exhibitor stands.

Among the delegations to the indaba is the largest Austrian delegation of experts in Green Tech which will include companies dealing in technology for chemical, pulp and paper and energy and environmental industries; plug-in solar storage and power supply for households, and plug-and-play mini-hydropower plants.

