After years of delays, kingpins finally get their day in court for murder

Cape Town - Alleged underworld kingpins Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen have denied that they conspired or paid for the assassination of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein. After years of delays, the notorious duo have finally appeared in the Western Cape High Court for the much-anticipated trial.

Tense interactions were seen around the court building yesterday as the duo’s alleged rival, Nafiz Modack, appeared in the adjacent courtroom for the continuation of the mammoth underworld trial centred on the murder of Anti-Gang Unit commander Charl Kinnear. The two groupings were seen giving each other dirty looks as police closed down several streets and monitored the men associated with either side. According to the indictment, the rivalry dates back to 2016, when Lifman, Booysen, his brother Colin Booysen and Andre Naude established a “brotherhood” which oversaw all the bouncers at Cape Town’s nightclubs.

It states that in May 2016, a violent altercation broke out between Colin and another person at Coco Bar and Colin complained that his own brother had brought 27s gang members, including alleged boss William “Red” Stevens, who were allegedly the cause of the problems. The split was allegedly negotiated by Naude, with Colin leaving the brotherhood and allegedly joining Modack. The documents state that the duo started taking over clubs from Lifman and Booysen, leading to a bitter rivalry that would result in years of attempted murder plots.

Stevens, who was assassinated before he could go on trial, allegedly volunteered gang members to take the clubs back by force. The documents state that in the same year, Lifman was in conflict with Wainstein over property and investments. In July 2017, there was a failed attempt to murder alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, who was an alleged associate of Wainstein.

The State alleges that Wainstein believed Lifman was behind the botched hit and planned to murder one of his bodyguards in retaliation. The indictment further states that a plot to murder Wainstein was later hatched between Lifman and the 27s gang. “Accused 1 (Lifman) indicated that he was not willing to pay more than R250 000 as he had paid R500 000 for the hit on Stanfield and the hit was unsuccessful.”

Wainstein was later shot and killed in his Constantia home in August 2017. During court proceedings, the duo appeared calm as they pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them. While represented by two different advocates, they submitted plea explanations, both stating that they deny ever meeting with members of the 27s gang to plot attacks on nightclubs or of the planning and funding of the assassination of Wainstein.