Albert Fritz is the DA’s new interim Western Cape leader

Cape Town - Albert Fritz has been elected as the DA’s new interim leader in the province, replacing Bonginkosi Madikizela, who was forced to resign because of a scandal over his qualifications.

Madikizela resigned as both DA provincial leader and Transport and Public Works MEC last month, after it emerged that he had misrepresented as having a BCom.

Wendy Philander withdrew her nomination, paving the way for Fritz to be elected unopposed.

Fritz was elected as deputy leader in 2017 at the DA’s provincial congress and was elected for a second term as deputy leader last year.

Fritz assumed the position of acting provincial leader following the resignation of Madikizela.

He had served as deputy chairperson of the Western Cape cabinet since 2010, and is currently Community Safety MEC.

“A new deputy leader will be elected at the next provincial council, which will take place around August/September,” said Fritz.

Philander, an MPL since 2018 and the DA’s spokesperson on Health, said: “South Africa has a local government election looming. It is thus incumbent of me as a principled member to ensure that we sell the DA difference to voters. We have the track record of running effective governments, and as DA we want to retain and increase our support,” said Philander.

“For this reason and the sake of unity, to show members and supporters we are in the business of changing lives, as a leader in the DA, I have decided to take a step back from contesting the interim leadership race.

“Albert cannot do this alone; he needs all of us. That is why I am rallying with my fellow democrat, prioritising the DA and citizens of our province.”

