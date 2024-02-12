Cape Town - A miniature pinscher from Mitchells Plain celebrated its 25th birthday in style at the weekend, thanks to the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS SA). Fanie, believed to be among the oldest dogs in the city, was treated to a special party at the welfare organisation’s adoption centre in Philippi on Saturday.

The celebrations came after AWS SA nurse Jaque le Roux took to social media to ask companies and organisations to get on board to make Fanie’s day extra special. “We wrapped our brains around it and said let’s have a party in aid of Fanie and also raise awareness at our adoption centre,” Le Roux said. Fanie the miniature pinscher poses for pictures at his 25th birthday party. Picture: Jackie Wernberg Photography AWS SA along with several donors went above and beyond to make Fanie’s quarter century special.

“He is a special part of our animal welfare family and we hope that he can reach another 25 years,” he said. “We are grateful for everyone joining and being here on the special day for this special little guy. “To all our animal welfare staff, thank you guys for continuing to make a difference on a daily basis,” an emotional Le Roux said.

The dog along with his owner, Abe Hendricks, 69, has been visiting the AWS SA clinics since he was just a puppy. Hendricks said he never expected the AWS SA and all those involved to go all out for Fanie.

“I was stunned, I didn’t expect it. The attention that this dog got from the people who came to see him,” he said. “They baked a birthday cake for Fanie, another company came with ice cream and they gave him treats.” Fanie and his owner, Abe Hedricks. Picture: Jackie Wernberg Photography Fanie belonged to Hendricks’s late wife, who died in February 2019, but now accompanies him everywhere he goes.

“She spoiled him rotten and I had problems after her passing, but yesterday was a day that I won’t ever forget. “He goes with me everywhere I can take him, like we went to the West Coast two weeks ago. “But Fanie being with me is all grace and love,” Hendricks said.