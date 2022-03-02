Alleged shooters in court for killing 4-year-old and her grandfather in Uitsig

Cape Town - Four men appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday on multiple charges of murder, where a witness gave testimony linking them to criminal gang activity. Dawnay Davids, 19, Mahlubandile Jacobs, 26, Moegamat Swarts, 26, and Vincent Davids, 28 have been charged with murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The State alleged Davids and Jacobs killed Christopher, 46, and his granddaughter Likeshia Joubert in a shooting in Uitsig on March, 26, 2019. Christopher and Likeshia were outside their home in Geranium Street where the 4-year-old was playing with other children around a bakkie. The State said the two accused walked past the group of people towards the corner of Geranium Street, and after a while one of them returned with a firearm and opened fire. The Jouberts died from multiple gunshot wounds. Jacobs, Swarts and Vincent then allegedly killed Glenda Ruiters, who had apparently witnessed the killing of the Jouberts, on April 7, 2019. Ruiters was shot in the head, abdomen and chest. She died on the scene.

The prosecution believes Ruiters was killed because she was likely to give material evidence to the murders of Joubert and Likeshia. The three men have also been charged with the attempted murder of another person. The witness, who cannot be named, said Ruiters had implicated the accused in a shooting that happened on March 26, 2019, in Uitsig. She told the court the victim was able to identify the accused at the scene of the crime. She was also told by another witness the accused was responsible for the death of Ruiters.