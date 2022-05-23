Amahle Quku murder accused says he choked her to death because she made him angry

Cape Town - Leonard Mzingeli, the man who admitted to killing Amahle Quku, has made further admissions in the Western Cape High Court as to how he murdered the 17-year-old after he became angry. At the outset Mzingeli pleaded guilty to Quku’s murder but denied the rape allegation. He failed to give a plea explanation and chose to remain silent. However, recent admissions handed over to the court have provided some insight into why Quku was murdered that night.

In his admissions, Mzingeli said he had sex with Quku but does not clarify whether it was consensual or not. He said they had been coming from a party on June 19, 2020, when they started arguing. “I admit that it started as a verbal argument and turned physical. I became very angry with her and grabbed her by the throat and then started to choke her harder. “She told me she was suffocating and she was dying, until she stopped breathing and then I realised she might be dead...

“I then disposed of her body by dragging it into a dam near Browns Farm, Philippi and I left her body there on June 20, 2020,“ he said. He further admitted to choking her harder regardless of knowing the possible outcome of her death. Mzingeli faces charges for the rape and murder of Amahle and two more counts of rape and attempted murder for an incident in Sinyagena informal settlement where he allegedly stabbed a woman over 20 times while raping her.

Amahle’s murder came nearly a year after the attack on the other woman which happened in October 2019. The woman came forward to police after she had recognised Mzingeli from a social media post following the tragic news of Amahle’s murder. [email protected] Cape Argus