American, Julie Goodness, is still missing after she left her home on Tuesday morning

Cape Town - There are fears for the life of an American woman who went missing in Higgovale after she went hiking. The police search and rescue team, with volunteers, are combing Table Mountain for Julie Goodness who was last seen by her friends on Tuesday morning at about 7.45am.

A missing person’s docket has been opened at Cape Town Central police station. A friend of the 38-year-old said she was last seen at about 7.45am in Bellevue Street wearing a purple/ pink long-sleeve sports top, blue jeans, colourful sneakers with pinkish soles, and a black oversized puffer jacket. She was carrying a cream/off-white canvas tote bag. Julie, oodness’s friends said she has been in South Africa since 2010 and has been living in Gardens. They said she is an avid hiker.

Her partner, Richard Armstrong, said Goodness was well connected in the community. “Julie has lived in Cape Town for a long time and she is well connected in the community. She is very fit, a regular hiker, and knows the mountain well. If you see her, please contact the police. We just want her to be safe,” he said. Among other things Goodness is fond of agricultural activities.

In 2021 she was involved in Gugulethu Urban Farming Initiative (GUFI), a five-day Introduction to Permaculture Workshop where residents from Gugulethu, Lavender Hill, and Khayelitsha were gathered to build border-breaking networks of gardeners throughout Cape Town. Ward councillor Nicolla Jowell said on Facebook: “We are all following the information with regards to the missing American woman, Julie Goodness. She has lived in the city for a number of years and first came to Cape Town as a student in 2009. “The police have shared that she had gone on to the mountain and SANParks, along with other organisations and many individuals, have been searching for her. Making use of the sniffer dogs as well.

“Although she accessed the mountain from the Oranjezicht side, I appeal to anyone on the mountain to please keep an eye out for anything that could be related to her disappearance. We are all hoping for the best possible outcome.” SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said police and volunteers are busy searching Table Mountain as it is believed that she walked towards the area. “Cape Town Central SAPS has opened a missing’s person file and commenced a multidisciplinary search for the missing 38-year-old.