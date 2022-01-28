Americans gangster faces murder charge for fatal stabbing inside Wynberg court

Cape Town - The trial of the man who allegedly killed Chad Petersen in a brawl at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court was postponed in the Western Cape High Court. Christopher Hukura was charged with the murder after a brawl between gangs in the corridors of the court on July 24, 2019.

Hukura has been charged with three counts of murder, attempted murder and the Contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The State alleges that Hukura is a member of the “Young Gifted Six Bobs”, a gang which mainly operates in Lotus River, Pelican Park, Phumlani and Strandfontein. It is alleged that he stabbed and killed Petersen with a knife. The State believes the crime was premeditated.

Hukura has also been charged with the attempted murder of Merlin Japhta after stabbing him during the same altercation. According to the State, Petersen who was from Parkwood, was a member of the “Americans” gang and was at the court with fellow gang members when the incident occurred. It was reported that an argument ensued between the gangs. Knives were drawn and members stabbed one another.