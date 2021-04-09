ANC claims DA 'discrimination' in Theewaterskloof municipal appointment

Cape Town - The ANC has accused the DA of discriminating against a “competent black candidate” and instead appointing someone they claim is a party loyalist as municipal manager in the Theewaterskloof Municipality. The ANC municipal chief whip Raymond Nomgxaza said: “Daniel Petrus Lubbe, who is supposed to start today (Thursday), is a party loyalist who has worked as a provincial director in the DA-run Western Cape.” “Lubbe was appointed despite the South African Local Government Association (Salga) recommending that Vuyiwe Tsako, who scored much better than him in an assessment test, be given the position.” Nomgxaza claimed that the virtual meeting at which Lubbe was picked did not meet legal requirements. “We are outraged by this blatant discrimination which once again proves that the DA does not subscribe to affirmative action but believes in advancing whites only,” said Nomgxaza.

Speaking in his capacity as DA East Region chairperson, Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said: “It should be emphasised that these allegations by the ANC are not backed by the municipal administration and documentation.

“Lubbe was appointed after a process that complied with the relevant legislation, requirements, policies and practises. The process was transparent, and based on the interviews, tests and other criteria Lubbe was the best applicant.”

“Salga was not involved in the process, nor did they offer any views on the appointment and the performances of the candidates. The council duly appointed Lubbe at a meeting with the required quorum,” said Tertuis.

Until October 2019, Lubbe was municipal manager of the Matzikama Local Municipality.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lubbe has worked in the local government sector in South Africa for the past 29 years – in various middle management and senior management positions.

Cape Argus