ANC conference closes with new Cape chair and a call for the disbandment of factions

Cape Town - The ANC’s provincial elective conference closed at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) with calls for the end of factionalism and a return to the party’s basic values. In closing the conference, newly elected Western Cape ANC chairperson Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu said: “The era of factions must come to an end. We must get back to basics, and not just as a slogan. We must leave our electoral lobby groups behind and disband all caucuses as their purpose is now over,” Tyhalisisu said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed Tyhalisisu’s call and said he was glad there had been “no fighting, controversy or tension” at the conference. He said after a long period of instability the province could look forward to renewal and revitalisation. “We want leaders who are going to unite this organisation, not leaders who have divisive tendencies who as they act or do things or even as they speak can only divide us,” Ramaphosa said. Tyhalisisu, a former regional secretary of the Dullah Omar region, the province’s biggest region, was nominated from the floor by delegates on Saturday.

This after the convenor of the interim provincial committee, IPC Lerumo Kalako, was nominated but declined. Dugmore’s name was put forward for the chairperson position during branch nominations at the conference. Tyhalisisu secured 311 votes against Dugmore who received 282 votes. The ANC conference’s choice of relatively unknown Tyhalisisu as the new ANC chairperson over more well-known names such as Dugmore and Qubudile Dyantyi did not surprise some political analysts.

New ANC Western Cape chairperson Vuyiso JJ Tyhalisisu; deputy chairperson Sharon Davids; secretary Neville Delport deputy secretary Ayanda Bans and Derek Appel, new treasurer of the ANC Western Cape nominated during the Provincial Conference at the CTICC Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) CPUT lecturer and political analyst Trust Matsilele said Tyhalisisu’s election over the likes of Dugmore, Kalako and Dyanti was about support. “This is especially so considering he comes from the province’s biggest region, Dullah Omar, and ultimately, electoral fortunes are determined by numbers. “The failure by Dugmore to retain the position should not come as a surprise as the party hasn’t made any inroads in the DA-controlled province since it lost power 15 years ago.”

Matsilele said there seemed to be a general demand for new leadership to steer the party towards the much-needed 50% at the national elections next year. “At that election the party is facing its most Herculean task in the province to date.” Giving the IPC’s final political report before the election of the new team, Kalako said factionalism had cost the ANC in the province dearly.

He said that as a result, there had been “absolutely no regard for quality, for political experience and for political maturity.” “The composition of this IPC was along factional lines. Those who were mandated by the former National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the decision of the former National Executive Committee (NEC) were highly factionalised.” Political analyst Shingai Mutizwa-Mangiza said: “The fact that the conference, which was meant to begin on Friday, did not start until Saturday, reflected that wrangling and factionalism remains and Tyhalisisu may have emerged as a compromise candidate.”

Mutizwa-Mangiza said that delegates had probably felt that the ANC could have done a better job with its oversight of the DA in the province and had punished Dugmore’s candidacy as a result. Regional conferences still have to occur in the Dullah Omar region and Victor Molosi in the Southern Cape. Opening the conference on Saturday after Friday’s opening was rescheduled due to organisational problems, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula urged delegates to vote for the best from among their ranks.