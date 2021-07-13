ANC councillor who survived previous murder attempt shot dead in front of her house

Cape Town - ANC councillor Nokuthula Bolitye, who had survived a previous murder attempted last year, was shot dead outside her home in Old Crossroads on Monday. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the police were combing the area for clues after Bolitye, 50, was shot and killed in Gqolomba Street.

Swartbooi said that according to reports, Bolitye was seated in a minibus taxi in front of her home, when three men approached the vehicle and fired a number of shots at her. “The suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. Nyanga police is investigating a murder,” he said. ANC spokesperson Fiona Abrahams said Bolitye was a ward councillor in Crossroads Ward 36.

“We appeal for calmness because our colleague was loved and respected by the community she served.” Bolitye survived a previous attempt on her life in May last year, in which two other people were injured, including her teenage son. Abrahams has called on the police to solve the crime as soon as possible. “We share our deep condolences with our comrade’s family and loved ones,” said Abrahams.

Mayor Dan Plato also expressed his condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of late the councillor. “I am saddened to hear of the tragic passing of one of our City’s ward councillors. I wish her family, friends, colleagues and all who knew her and were close to her, strength during this period of grief - they remain in my thoughts and prayers. Bolitye had been Ward 36 councillor for the past five years. “The full circumstances are not yet known about the incident,” said Plato.