ANC disputes Mobility MEC’s statement on parked BMWs, wants to probe issue of tender

Cape Town - The ANC has disputed Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie’s claims about the number of cars in a fleet of brand new 3-series BMWs destined for law enforcement, which have been parked at the Gene Louw Traffic College in Brackenfell since October. On Sunday, Mackenzie said 50 BMW motor vehicles, which are part of the Province’s replacement fleet, had been parked at the college for safekeeping and to free up space at the Government Motor Transport (GMT) facility in Maitland.

The MEC said the cars had not yet been used due to delays caused by the tender process for fitting reflective marking, branding and installation of technology. A photograph of the cars shows they have been fitted with the reflective markings. Provincial ANC mobility spokesperson Lulama Mvimbi argued that there were 110 cars in the fleet.

He said some of the cars were in Brackenfell, the rest were at the Government Garage in Maitland. “It is rather interesting that MEC Mackenzie only mentions 50 vehicles when we all know that in total, there are 110 vehicles that are sitting idle. “So what is happening to the other 60 vehicles? We will pose follow-up questions to the MEC about the details of the tender process he is talking about.”

The face-lifted BMW 3 Series that went on sale in South Africa last year, when the cars in question were purchased, ranges in price from the entry-level 318i at R767 894, to the 320d, which starts at R880 768. Mackenzie said once the cars were bought and delivered, the department began preparing them for use in the traffic law enforcement space. This process involved the fitment of reflective markings and branding, the installation of the latest emergency lights and sirens and in-vehicle technology, such as number plate recognition camera solutions, which he said had to be approved by the manufacturers.

“BMW advised the department that certain components that had been approved for previous models would no longer meet their standards for retaining their warranty on the new models. “This required GMT to embark on a tender process to procure the new fittings rather than risk losing the warranty.” Mackenzie said while this delay was unforeseen and unfortunate, the decision to fit the correct equipment after following the prescribed tender process could not be faulted.

Meanwhile, Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said the federation took a dim view of the situation and demanded an investigation. De Bruyn said: “We demand an investigation immediately to ascertain the facts and for the responsible parties to be held accountable. “These vehicles could be used on our roads for effective traffic use and law enforcement.

“We are calling on the premier and the MEC to be transparent with the residents of the Western Cape about the circumstances around this, intended use of these vehicles, and steps to be taken to deal with the responsible persons.” GOOD party MPL Peter De Villiers said: “It is shocking that Law Enforcement and Metro Officers are left incapacitated as 50 BMW motor vehicles remain out of commission for over six months because they did not meet the specifications.” He urged Premier Alan Winde to conduct a forensic investigation into the procurement of the vehicles which were found unsuitable for use.