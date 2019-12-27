ANC hopeful of improving Cape electoral fortunes









File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – The provincial ANC is pinning its hopes for a revival of the party’s electoral fortunes on the work of its interim provincial committee (IPC) in the run-up to next year’s provincial elective conference. In an end of the year message, ANC interim provincial co-ordinator Ronalda Nalumango said the establishment of the IPC was aimed at making a clean break from errors of the past. “(Also to) renew the ANC’s structures and reconnect with communities, so that once again we can march forward with legitimacy of being the leader of society. “This year has been characterised by the valiant effort to restore the integrity and credibility of the ANC, and the national government we are privileged to lead,” said Nalumango, reflecting on the party’s national situation. “Our goal as the IPC has been to renew activism in our organisation so that communities can once again count on the ANC to champion their pressing needs, including activism of our councillors and MPLs in our various legislative houses.”

Taking to task the DA-led provincial government, Nalumango said: “We remain a province with the highest levels of homelessness; our housing backlog is unyielding because we provide the least amount of RDP houses; the substance abuse in our province is an emergency; the province also has no plan for mental illness; and, we have no rational ideas for rural-urban migration.”

Urging the provincial government to be more inclusive, Nalumango said: “We commend the national government for its efforts to bring together all the social partners to formulate an economic recovery plan.

“Unfortunately, we have not seen similar inclusive efforts from the Western Cape provincial government,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a seasonal message to residents of the province, Premier Alan Winde said: “It’s been a very good year for our administration in which we have formulated a new strategic plan and launched a new safety plan.

“We also achieved the best audit outcome of any province.”

In a video posted on his Facebook page for Christmas, Winde said: “I would like to thank those who give up their time during this special period.

“I’m thinking of our doctors and our nurses in our health facilities; the police men and women who are out there making sure that we are safe during this time; the traffic officials on our roads; and, across society, those people that are out there giving of themselves during this religious time when we celebrate Christmas.”

