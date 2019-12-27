In an end of the year message, ANC interim provincial co-ordinator Ronalda Nalumango said the establishment of the IPC was aimed at making a clean break from errors of the past.
“(Also to) renew the ANC’s structures and reconnect with communities, so that once again we can march forward with legitimacy of being the leader of society.
“This year has been characterised by the valiant effort to restore the integrity and credibility of the ANC, and the national government we are privileged to lead,” said Nalumango, reflecting on the party’s national situation.
“Our goal as the IPC has been to renew activism in our organisation so that communities can once again count on the ANC to champion their pressing needs, including activism of our councillors and MPLs in our various legislative houses.”