ANC MPL Andile Lili convicted for incitement to murder and common assault in eight-year-old case

Cape Town - ANC MPL Andile Lili has been convicted of inciting members of the Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement to murder and common assault as well as two charges of attending illegal gatherings outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. In a statement released on Tuesday, State advocate PJ Damon, who prosecuted the case since 2014, said that Lili had been convicted for attending an illegal gathering outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on August 12, 2014.

The other convictions were for attending another illegal gathering outside the court on July 28, 2015, and inciting members of Ses’khona to murder and common assault outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on the same date when Lili also threatened complainants with “sending his ants to shoot them”. However, speaking to the Cape Argus on Wednesday afternoon, Lili said there was something suspicious about the timing of the NPA’s announcement of the conviction. “This matter is old news, the matter was ruled on Friday last week (May 20). Why are they only publicising it to the media now?”

As to whether he would be stepping aside, Lili said he did not deem the case to be that serious as it was a non-custodial matter. Reacting to the conviction and queries from the Cape Argus about what would happen to Lili now, provincial ANC Chief Whip Pat Lekker said the party had noted the judgment and would be consulting with Lili to hear from him what his plans are with regards to the judgment. Lekker said: “However, though we wish not to make any premature judgements, it is ultimately the ANC in the Western Cape who must decide on Lili’s fate. We ask that the ANC be given the necessary space to make such a decision.”

At the time of the incident that led to the conviction, Lili led the Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement, which he founded after being suspended from the ANC for leading protesters to throw human excrement on the steps of the provincial government, demanding flush toilets for informal settlements. He had appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court accused of a 2013 incident when he had led members of the movement in dumping human waste at the Cape Town International Airport’s departure terminal. Leaders of Ses’khona, Loyiso Nkohla and Andile Lili, address their supporters outside the Bellville court in 2015. Picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives [email protected]