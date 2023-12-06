ANC pours cold water on WC Agri’s 83% success rate in land reform

Phuhlisani Solutions (PS) has released a report that scores the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) with a 83% success rate in land reform, something that the ANC says doesn’t translate into reality. PS is an independent research company commissioned by the department to do a land reform evaluation report and agribusiness studies supported by the department from 2019 to 2023.

According to PS, the exercise was aimed at doing three things: an evaluation of the current status of the businesses; an assessment of the “success” of the businesses using 39 indicators; a review of the post-settlement support (PSS) programme. “A total of 86 businesses were selected, and a “project” and a beneficiary questionnaire were used to interview the members. Stakeholders at the provincial and district levels were also interviewed. Many respondents were highly committed and dedicated producers, stating that “farming is in my blood”. Respondents scored “progress with production” highly. More than 66% believed their management was good or very good. A significant 93% indicated their businesses were either viable or breaking even, and more than 75% were reinvesting in the business, read the report.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said the report found 83% of the land reform farmers who received PSS consider themselves to be a successful agribusinesses, in sharp contrast to the national government’s 90% failure rate. “We are proud of the outcome of the latest round of evaluation of agricultural businesses and projects supported by the WCDoA PSS programme. “The success of land reform in the Western Cape is underpinned by the quality of extension services, training, financial support and mentoring received from the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and its industry partners,” said Meyer.