ANC staffers in Cape Town on go-slow over delays in salary payment
Cape Town - ANC staffers in Cape Town are going on a go-slow as a result of the non-payment of their salaries which were promised for July 2, not having been paid as of Monday, July 12.
The inclement weather yesterday forced the staffers to call off their picket but Western Cape ANC staff representative chairperson Mvusi Mdala said they would assess the situation with regard to the weather before planning their next picket.
“We cannot afford to have workers picketing in the wet weather risking their health, they do not have money to cover their medical care if they fall sick as a result.
“In the meantime, we’ve embarked on a go-slow. We will only work from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4.30am and will no longer work weekends.
“We have noted with concern that the the ANC is not prioritising its staff. We were meant to have been paid by July 2 and yet it is now 10 days later and nothing.”
Yesterday ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte touched briefly on the issue during a media briefing on the outcome of the ANC NEC meeting.
“National officials continue to be seized with resolving our financial challenges and will table a way forward in the coming weeks.”
When ANC staff picketed a month ago, again over pay issues, party spokesperson Pule Mabe blamed the organisation’s cash-flow challenges on a variety of factors, including the general economic situation and an urgent need to modernise the ANC's operational and funding models.