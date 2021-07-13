ANC staffers in Cape Town on go-slow over delays in salary payment

Cape Town - ANC staffers in Cape Town are going on a go-slow as a result of the non-payment of their salaries which were promised for July 2, not having been paid as of Monday, July 12. The inclement weather yesterday forced the staffers to call off their picket but Western Cape ANC staff representative chairperson Mvusi Mdala said they would assess the situation with regard to the weather before planning their next picket.

“We cannot afford to have workers picketing in the wet weather risking their health, they do not have money to cover their medical care if they fall sick as a result. “In the meantime, we’ve embarked on a go-slow. We will only work from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4.30am and will no longer work weekends. “We have noted with concern that the the ANC is not prioritising its staff. We were meant to have been paid by July 2 and yet it is now 10 days later and nothing.”