ANC wants Scopa to probe Human Settlements MEC over 'rent free' housing

Cape Town - The ANC wants the legislature’s standing committee on public accounts, Scopa, to investigate whether Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has been holding back information about the department’s Gatesville rental units where tenants have allegedly been living rent free. The complex, which is owned by the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, has 136 units.

ANC provincial human settlements spokesperson Andile Lili said: “The department is maintaining the Gatesville units while it does not receive anything in return. The department is busy finalising the process of handing ownership of the units over to the tenants for free. “This has to be the biggest corruption scandal in the province since the dawn of democracy. We need Scopa to investigate this matter.” Lili also questioned whether race was a factor when it comes to who gets to live in the provincial department’s rental stock in sought-after areas of the Metro.

He claimed that a 67-year-old white woman has been staying in a two-bedroomed house in Naruna Estate, Plumstead, for over 32 years for just R100 a month while the market-related value for a three-bedroomed house in Plumstead was R9 500 per month, while for a two bedroomed it was R6 000 and R4 500 for a one bedroomed-house. Responding to LIli, Simmers accused the ANC MPL of being “fixated on race” and said the department had to cater to everyone, regardless of race, gender, creed, sexual orientation, culture and language. He said that the department sought to ensure that integration occurred with all its projects and to establish or create integrated human settlements where they were absent.

“In March 2020, a strategic decision was taken to redefine the rental stock and shift the focus from primarily catering for low-income housing to also serve the affordable housing market for households earning up to R22 000 per month, while also reserving opportunities to those earning more than this. “The departmental rental units are now available to qualifying persons as determined by the new rental turnaround strategy, based on households with a combined income of between R7 500 and R22 000. The monthly rental for this income group is determined on a sliding scale. Meanwhile, during the debate, human settlements standing committee member Andricus van der Westhuizen (DA) called out Lili, a fellow member of the committee, for no longer attending meetings of the committee, which existed to maintain oversight of the department