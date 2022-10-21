ANC Western Cape announces conference dates, plans to strengthen Southern Cape team

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape has announced that its provincial conference will be held from November 30 to December 3. The announcement comes on the back of an interim provincial committee meeting on October 17, where it was agreed that “steady progress” had been made in the province’s biggest region, Dullah Omar, which represents the metro.

Party provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said the Dullah Omar region was inching closer to the mandatory 70% threshold, while the Southern Cape region was marred by issues of wards re-demarcation “The IPC has mandated the working committee to urgently look at strengthening the team in the Southern Cape in order to ensure that the region moves towards organising its conference,” Mtsweni said. Mtsweni said the IPC has agreed that all regions have to hold their regional conferences before the provincial conference.

Mtsweni said the IPC received a report of the Interim Provincial Working Committee (IPWC) and considered progress made to prepare for the provincial and national conferences. He said the province had convened three successful regional conferences in the West Coast, Overberg and Boland. “The Central Karoo (is) only one branch general meeting away from holding its own regional conference.

“This would result in four out of six regional conferences having taken place successfully in the province,” Mtsweni said. The ANC in the Western Cape will be represented by 283 delegates in the party’s national conference in December. Mtsweni said branch general meetings are taking place rapidly and the IPC has agreed to give branches space to choose the next leaders of the ANC without any undue influence.

