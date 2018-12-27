Last week, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced that the provincial list conference had be nullified. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency

Cape Town - It’s all systems go for the rerun of the ANC Western Cape list conference on Thursday after the first one was halted due to several allegations of corruption. ANC provincial deputy secretary Thandi Makasi said a meeting with the provincial executive committee discussed the final logistics for the day.

“All our plans are ready and the major issues that were raised at the previous conference have been sorted out. The major problem we had was that two members’ names were not on the list.

"We only discovered this when five regions in the province had already voted and the delegates had already gone home,” she said.

Makasi said it would have been problematic if they had stopped the conference.

“Two names were not on the list, but hundreds had already voted at that stage. That is why we are having a rerun of the conference. The regional secretaries have all given us the names for the conference. Our latest information shows that exactly the same number of people will be at the conference,” she said.

About 400 voting delegates were expected to cast their ballots in Wellington today.

Asked about members who left the province, Makasi said: “Most of the people who left the province, and the country, for that matter, are not voting delegates. Those who are voting are all here,” she said.

Last week, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced that the provincial list conference had be nullified. Voting was due to be done in secret, and the media and public would not be allowed to attend the event.

First on the provincial list is ANC provincial youth leader Muhammed Khalid Sayed. Known within ANC ranks for activism in the Bo-Kaap and Palestine matters, Sayed has led the youth league for two terms.

He has also worked in the office of former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown.

Second on the list is current ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore.

Dugmore, who is a frontrunner to become premier candidate, has also contested for the party’s position of leader that became vacant with Marius Fransman’s departure.

Dugmore is a seasoned politician who has been serving as an MPL.

ANC MPLs Maurencia Gillion, Pat Lekker, Richard Dyantyi and Theo Olivier are all on the list. Gillion is also the party’s provincial treasurer.

Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool is also on the list. Rasool is currently the party’s elections head.

ANC Cape Town chairperson Xolani Sotashe is also on the list.

