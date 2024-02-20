Animal horror on ‘death ship’ had Cape Town breathing through pungent smell

Cape Town - Capetonians in the City Bowl and surrounds woke up to the sickening stench of excrement on Monday after the arrival of a so-called death ship from Brazil at the Cape Town harbour. Shocking photographs taken on the Al Kuwait shipping vessel showing cattle drenched in faeces while being shipped to the Middle East have since emerged following a court order issued by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to allow animal inspectors on board the ship transporting 19 000 cattle.

Woodstock resident Farieda Payne, 50, said they were awoken by the horrid smell that caused some residents to become ill and vomit. “On Sunday we saw flies and I thought it was a drain. “On Monday morning we woke up at 2am because of this horrible smell of poo and just rot in the air. I was convinced something was dead in my house. We started getting headaches and some people even reported vomiting. Everyone thought there was a sewage spill somewhere.

“We were so shocked to learn that it was animals on a ship. It's sickening.” Capetonians in the City Bowl and surrounds woke up to the sickening stench of excrement on Monday after the arrival of a so-called death ship. Picture: NSPCA Transnet Port Manager, Rajesh Dana, said the livestock carrier vessel docked at the Port of Cape Town on Sunday. “The vessel, en route to the Middle East, docked at the Port of Cape Town from Brazil to load animal feed for the livestock on board. The estimated departure of the vessel is February 20, 2024.

“The welfare and humane treatment of the animals on board the Al Kuwait whilst docked at the Port of Cape Town is a top priority for TNPA. “The state veterinarian has approved the vessel to berth and collect animal feed. “The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has attended to the vessel to monitor the well-being of the animals on board.

“TNPA assures all stakeholders and members of the public that comprehensive measures to safeguard the health and well-being of the animals have been implemented whilst the vessel is in the port.” The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the vessel was found to be transporting 19 000 cattle from Brazil to Iraq. Photographs taken on the Al Kuwait shipping vessel show cattle drenched in faeces. Picture: NSPCA The animal organisation labelled the vessel a “death ship” and said the team, which included NSPCA veterinary consultant, Dr Bryce Marock, had been aboard the vessel since 10pm on Sunday working with the co-operation of the captain, to assess the welfare of the animals.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the noticeable stench emanating from the ship, reaching the city centre and surrounds. “This smell is indicative of the awful conditions the animals endure, having already spent two-and-a-half weeks on board, with a build-up of faeces and ammonia. “The stench onboard is unimaginable, yet the animals face this every single day.”

The NSPCA along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the vessel was found to be transporting 19 000 cattle from Brazil to Iraq. Picture: NSPCA When the Cape Argus contacted the Al Mawashi shipping company, which owns the vessel, the company initially denied any knowledge. Sithembele Qomoyi wrote: “We have nothing to do with that operation, please refer to the shipping agent in Cape Town.” He later recanted, saying the ship was chartered by other organisations, adding it was certified by Australian authorities.

“Al Mawashi SA is totally unaware of the said shipment, or the cargo and is not involved in the said shipment. “There are strict guidelines applicable to the export of livestock and the Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development is the regulating authority. “Vessels such as the Al Kuwait are chartered by other organisations in order to transport livestock by sea.

“The vessel complies with all the relevant requirements for the purpose of transporting livestock by sea and has recently been issued with a certified of compliance by the Australian authorities. “Unfortunately, the NSPCA regards any vessel transporting livestock by sea as a ‘death ship’. “They have repeatedly launched applications in the Eastern Cape to prohibit Al Mawashi SA from exporting livestock by sea to the Middle East.

“These applications were all dismissed with costs.” The NSPCA along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the vessel was found to be transporting 19 000 cattle from Brazil to Iraq. Picture: NSPCA Carli Costa of the Coalition to Stop Live Exportation of animals said they were saddened when they heard what had caused the stench. The group arranged a protest yesterday afternoon to show their outrage.

The City of Cape Town has called on the Ports Authority and Border Management Authority to check for any unlawful discharges of waste from the ship into the harbour. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, said: “The City condemns the horrific conditions which have been uncovered aboard the Al Kuwait ship following the SPCA obtaining a court order for officials to inspect the ship. “The City has further called on the Ports Authority and Border Management Authority to monitor any unlawful discharges of waste from the ship into the harbour. So far no instances of this have been confirmed.”