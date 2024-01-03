Animal organisations kept busy on New Year’s Eve

Cape Town - Animal organisations organisations in Cape Town said they were inundated with distress calls from across the metro, including in the vicinity of the V&A Waterfront, where the New Year’s Eve fireworks display took place. Last week, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA lost its bid to get an interdict to halt the V&A Waterfront fireworks show. The SPCA argued that the anticipated fireworks spectacle posed a significant threat to the local wildlife, including endangered and protected species residing in the V&A Waterfront area.

However, after legal hearings, the Western Cape High Court dismissed their application. Now, two days into the new year, SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said that a report will soon be made public regarding the impact the fireworks display at V&A Waterfront had. “A report is being compiled based on the impact of the fireworks display by the V&A Waterfront and this will be made public,” she said.

Belinda Abraham, spokesperson for the SPCA, says several dogs were discovered living in terrible conditions. Picture: Supplied Abraham said the SPCA received numerous calls as people were celebrating the turn of the new year. “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was inundated with distress calls on the 1st and 2nd of January 2024, as terrified and injured animals bore the brunt of festive fireworks,” Abraham said. Allan Perrins, spokesperson for the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS SA), said they are still taking distress calls including those from the popular tourist destination area.

“We are still receiving calls from pet owners infuriated by the senseless and unlawful letting off of fireworks across the Cape metro including calls from irate pet owners living in the vicinity of the V&A Waterfront,” he said. Animal organisations said they received numerous calls as people were celebrating the turn of the new year. Picture: AWS The AWS was also kept on their toes as their emergency response team was kept busy throughout the night of New Year’s Eve and well into the early hours of the morning. Perrins said they are still taking stock of the situation and admitting animals with fireworks-related injuries.