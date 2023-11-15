Anni Hindocha remembered on the 13th anniversary of her murder

Cape Town - On the 13th anniversary of the murder of Anni Hindocha, people from across the world continue to remember her. Zola Tongo, who was convicted and sentenced for her murder, was granted parole last year and the Department of Correctional Services said he is adhering to his conditions and had found employment. Tongo’s family have said that he is now a religious man.

Tongo was sentenced to 18 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the 2010 murder. His parole expires on June 6, 2028. IOL reported that Anni’s parents, Vinod and Neelam Hindocha, said they missed their daughter very much, 13 years later. “Thirteen years is a long time but it is as though Anni was recently taken away from us. We miss her a lot,” father Vinod said.

On their Facebook page the family said: “Today, November 13, 2023, marks 13 years since Anni left us. We love and miss you so much.” The post reached 1.1 million likes and 89 comments and the page now has 29k followers. Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Candice van Reenen said Tongo was integrating well.

A relative of Tongo’s told the Cape Argus: “He is doing well and he is looking good after his grandmother and is now a staunch member of the church.” Anni, from Sweden, had been on her honeymoon in Cape Town with her husband, Shrien Dewani, in November 2010. Tongo admitted he had recruited two men to stage a hijacking in Gugulethu at Shrien’s request, whom he claimed had offered him money.

Hijackers Mziwamadoda Qwabe and Xolile Mngeni, as well as hotel receptionist Monde Mbolombo had also admitted to their involvement in her death. Qwabe and Mbolombo later claimed the murder had been planned and that they were hired by Shrien. Tongo said he first met Anni and Dewani when he picked up the newlyweds at Cape Town Airport in November 2010 and that he had dropped them off at the Waterfront’s Cape Grace Hotel.

While he drove the couple through the streets of Gugulethu, they were ambushed and Anni was shot and killed. Tongo received 18 years while Qwabe was sentenced to 25 years and Mngeni was given a life sentence. Mbolombo received immunity. Shrien had been extradited from the UK to South Africa to face trial but was acquitted by the Western Cape High Court in December 2014.