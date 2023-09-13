Anonymous group organises 6th exotic and classic car rally, raises R300k for Red Cross Trust

Cape Town - An anonymous group of good Samaritans from Cape Town have driven the extra mile to warm the hearts of children who are beneficiaries of the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Trust. The group, which wants to remain anonymous so as not to take away from their act of kindness, organised a gathering of like-minded classic and car enthusiasts at the weekend to raise funds for the trust, with results exceeding their expectations.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, one of the organisers revealed that the group had raised R300 000 for the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Trust from the afternoon gathering they dubbed the “Springrally23”. The Springrally23 saw approximately 70 classic and exotic cars, including new and classic Porsches, Ferraris, Aston Martins, Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Corvettes, leave the community of Lourensford in Somerset West, for a round road trip to Arniston on the coast of the Overberg region. On Saturday night, the group, which was hosting 120 participants, held a high-end auction of select items, including wines, luxury weekends away and restaurant vouchers, to contribute towards its donation to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Trust.

“This is not the first time we’ve done something like this. It goes without saying how much giving back is an essential part of living one’s life to the fullest. “Last year we raised funds to donate to abandoned babies, and this year we set our sights on supporting the Red Cross Trust. We couldn’t be more happy to hand over the money, and I know each one of the people who contributed feels the same,” said one of the organisers. Funds from Springrally23 will contribute directly to improving healthcare services and facilities for children, furthering the trust’s mission of ensuring no child goes without the medical care they deserve, said the group.