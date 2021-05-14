Another cold front set to hit the Western Cape this weekend, sparking flooding concerns

Cape Town - Western Cape residents, who were heavily impacted by last weekend’s storm, have been advised to prepare for another cold front this weekend.

The South African Weather Service has released a weather warning for regions of the Western Cape for the weekend.

A cold front is expected to make landfall tonight, Friday evening, and will result in rainfall that will spread east across the province on Saturday and Sunday.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC in the Western Cape Anton Bredell said that the bulk of the rain was expected from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

“The regions that are expected to be most affected are Cape Agulhas, Langeberg, Overstrand, Stellenbosch, Swellendam and Theewaterskloof, with rainfall amounts of between 30mm and 50mm expected in the mountains in the Overberg region.

“The major worry at the moment is that the areas that bore the brunt of the storm a week ago, are expected to see a lot of rain once again.”

Bredell says there was a likelihood of localised flooding of roads and settlements in the regions as well as of rockfalls and mudslides in susceptible areas.

“Driving conditions may be hazardous once again and we urge patience and caution. All disaster entities are on standby once again and will be on hand to assist in the event of any emergency.”

The provincial emergency number is 112.

This weather warning follows last week’s cold front that heavily affected the Overberg, specifically Bredasdorp, Struisbaai, Riviersonderend and the surrounding areas.

The areas were hardest hit by the storm that made landfall on Tuesday evening and resulted in localised flooded.

Additional regional numbers for reporting emergencies in the Western Cape:

City of Cape Town - 107 or 021 480 7700 and 080 911 4357

Overberg - 028 425 1690

West Coast - 022 433 8700

Garden Route - 044 805 5071

Central Karoo – 023 449 8000

Cape Winelands – 021 886 9244 / 021 887 4446

