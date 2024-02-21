Cape Town – The Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape had a busy weekend, having made six rescues around the province. The search and rescue organisation made remarkable efforts in areas such as India Venster, Platteklip Gorge, Maclear’s Beacon on Table Mountain, the East Fort hiking trail, Contour Path above Newlands Forest, and the Smuts Track on Table Mountain.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “We’ve had a busy start to the year, and this weekend was no different, with rescue teams responding to six incidents. “We want to remind all wilderness enthusiasts that we have teams of dedicated rescuers ready to respond to wilderness emergencies. “Avoid attempting to self-rescue after an incident, as this may lead to more serious injuries. Don’t wait, call us sooner, at 021 937 0300.“

Incident 1 Nel said rescuers responded to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Station on Friday afternoon after an 18-year-old hiker lost his way while hiking up Table Mountain. “The hiker had set out from the lower cable station at lunchtime, intending to climb the India Venster hiking trail.

“He battled to follow the trail after the recent fires and called the emergency number 021 937 0300, when he found himself stranded on a steep and loose slope. “Rescuers hiked up to a point above the hiker and carefully scramble down to him. He was assisted back up to the trail and guided back down the mountain. The incident was concluded shortly before 5pm,” Nel said. Incident 2

Nel said rescue teams were dispatched to Tafelberg Road below Table Mountain after a 26-year-old hiker fell while descending the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail on Saturday morning. “A small team on board the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS, and Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter were flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the injured hiker. “He was assessed by health paramedics before being assisted into a rescue harness and hoisted up to the helicopter and he was flown to a nearby landing zone, transferred into a waiting ambulance, and driven to the hospital. The incident was concluded at 12.15pm,” Nel said.

Incident 3 Nel said rescuers were dispatched to assist a 32-year-old Australian hiker near Maclear’s Beacon on Saturday afternoon after she stepped awkwardly and injured her ankle. “The hiker and her partner had hiked up Platteklip Gorge on Saturday morning, intending to hike across the mountain and descend into Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

“Realising that she was not able to continue, the pair called the emergency number 021 937 0300. Rescue helicopter and health officials were flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the injured hiker. “She was assessed by a Health and Wellness paramedic before being assisted into a rescue harness and hoisted up to the helicopter,” he said. Nel added that the woman was transported to a nearby landing zone, transferred to an ambulance, and taken to the hospital. She was reunited with her partner, and the incident was concluded shortly before 2pm.

Incident 4 Nel said rescuers responded to Chapman's Peak Drive on Sunday morning after a 74-year-old hiker slipped and injured his ankle while descending the East Fort hiking trail on Sunday morning. “He was treated on scene, before being helped into a stretcher and carried down to the parking. Rescuers helped him into a vehicle, before a family member drove him to hospital.

“The incident was concluded at 12pm,” Nel said. Incident 5 Nel said rescue teams were dispatched to Newlands Forest after a trail runner reported that a hiker had fallen from a section of the contour path.

According to the trail runner, the 68-year-old hiker had stepped awkwardly while crossing a bend in the trail and tumbled roughly seven metres down into a rocky gully. “Once on scene, rescuers climbed down to the injured hiker. He was treated by a paramedic and helped into a rescue stretcher. “Rescue teams carefully raised the injured hiker back to the trail. Using the Cascade Rescue Company terrain taming stretcher wheel, rescuers quickly carried him to a waiting vehicle.

“He was driven down the jeep track back to the Newlands Forest parking area, transferred to an ambulance and driven to hospital. This incident was concluded shortly before 4pm,” Nel added. Incident 6 Nel said rescuers were called to assist a 63-year-old Dutch hiker after he stepped awkwardly and injured his ankle on Smuts Track high above Newlands.

“The family of four visiting hikers had caught the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway cable car to the top of Table Mountain earlier on Sunday. “They intended to walk across the mountain and down into Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, in time to watch the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts performance. “Realising that he was unable to continue, the injured hiker called the emergency number 021 937 0300 for help. A small team on board and rescue helicopter were flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the injured hiker,” Nel said.