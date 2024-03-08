Another romance scammer arrested

Yet another accused romance scammer, this time a 42-year-old Nigerian national, has been arrested in Parklands for swindling a Canadian woman out of R24 million. The arrest comes as seven alleged members of the notorious Black Axe syndicate that swindled women out of large sums of money, also allegedly operating from the Parklands area, were found liable for extradition to the US as there was sufficient evidence to warrant their prosecution.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi on Thursday said members attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation unit led a multidisciplinary operation on Tuesday, that led to the arrest of the 42-year-old. He said reports suggested the Canadian citizen became involved in the romance scam in 2022 after she met the suspect via social media, who went by the name Raymond Butler. “The suspect befriended her and they started chatting via a known website and later privately.

“The digital relationship expanded to the extent that the suspect convinced the complainant to invest R24m in a project abroad. “The investigating officer pursued the relevant information and ensured a breakthrough when he arrested a 42-year-old Nigerian national at premises in Charing Crescent, Parklands.” Swaartbooi said the suspect was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once charged with fraud.

Meanwhile, Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Osagiede, Osariemen Clement, Collins Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru and Prince Ibeabuchi Mark are wanted in the US for working as a collective in the Black Axe syndicate, to contact potential victims via email or social media, including online dating websites. Judgment against an eighth suspect, Toritseju Otubu, who applied for his extradition enquiry to be separated from his co-accused, was expected to be delivered on April 12. The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on February 20 found the accused liable for extradition under the Extradition Act 67 of 1962.

This comes after the eight suspects were arrested and charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft – all under US law. Swaartbooi said women in particular were advised not to fall prey to scammers who wanted to enter their lives with the promise of love, only to defraud them out of their money. He shared the following tips to identify possible dating scammers:

- They look and sound caring and responsible - They always come up with a business proposal - They do not want their pictures to be taken

- They do not want to meet with you in a public place - They always hide their identification documents - They do not introduce you to their families