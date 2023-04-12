Anti-Gang Unit arrests several suspects in Parkwood, Athlone and Worcester

Cape Town - Members of the Anti-Gang Unit on Sunday and Monday arrested several suspects in crime prevention initiatives. Collaborative efforts to end the illegal possession of firearms and drugs in communities were conducted in Parkwood, Athlone and Worcester, SAPS said.

In Parkwood, the unit was busy with intelligence-driven operations on Sunday evening following reports of shooting in the area. Following a lead, members searched the premises where they confiscated a 9mm pistol, a home-made zip gun and ammunition. Two men were arrested for firearm-related offences, and another two suspects were identified as wanted. They were arrested for attempted murder.

The same members were busy with foot patrols in the Kakgat informal settlement in Athlone when they saw a man between the shacks who started running as soon as he saw them. Members gave chase, he was caught and 17 packets of tik, 11 mandrax tablets, 22 units of heroin and an undisclosed amount of cash were found in his possession. Once charged, the suspects will make their court appearances in the Athlone and Wynberg Magistrate’s courts.