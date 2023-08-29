Anti-gender-based violence fight now has new wheels

Cape Town - A new gender-based violence (GBV) response vehicle will now make it possible to reach many more victims across Cape Town, to bring them to a place of safety. The Ihata Care Group, located in Heideveld, obtained the new response vehicle after the organisation’s CEO Faizel Porter grew increasingly concerned over how many victims they could not get to. Porter then donated a personal vehicle to meet this need and to reach victims anywhere in Cape Town.

“We do sheltering of GBV victims, we do counselling, support and all of those things. Starting with the GBV Response Unit was a natural progression for us; we had to extend even further because there were a lot of our victims we were not reaching or who couldn’t reach us,” Porter said. The purpose is solely to get the victim to safety. Thereafter, the victim would say which further steps they’d like to see, whether it is to remove the perpetrator, apprehend and arrest him, for the victim to be transported to the police station/assisted with a protection order, or transported to a medical facility if physically harmed. The first respondents as part of the GBV unit would be trained in self defence, and if needed, be armed, said Porter. However, violent and aggressive situations will be referred to the police.

“The Response Unit may be followed by another (vehicle) that will also be able to take her (victim) if she has children, property, but the children will also be brought to safety.” It has appealed for a sponsorship for an additional GBV response vehicle(s). Ihata Care Group chief operations officer Nuraan Osman said the second stage shelter receives referrals from emergency shelters, where survivors can stay for up to six months. The shelter sees referrals from as far as Joburg, Pretoria, and Mossel Bay.

“We capacitate women to become whole again. We do job placements, therapy, counselling, play therapy, they do art therapy, skills building, so it’s about creating opportunities for women in the shelter. Many are placed for work in our elder care facilities.” The organisation has paid for at least 30 survivors to further their education through courses and employed at Ihata Care Group facilities. The organisation also has a facility for adolescent girls, placed by the courts. The Ihata Care Group also manages three old age homes in Bishop Lavis, Heideveld, and Bonteheuwel.