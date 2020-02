'Apostle' loses halo, nabbed for robbing couple he hitchhiked with









A 27-year-old well-known “apostle” in Nyanga has been apprehended after an armed robbery. File picture. Cape Town - A 27-year-old well-known “apostle” in Nyanga has been apprehended after an armed robbery. Police were on the lookout for a suspect that was caught on camera for smash-and-grab attacks last week. The police in the area have warned motorists to be aware of these attacks at the traffic lights on Borcherds Quarry, near Cape Town International Airport. However, Nyanga police spokesperson Captain Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi said this was a separate incident. Witnesses said the suspect dressed in a suit, asked for a lift from a couple at the airport.

When the car reached Ntlangano Crescent next to KwaMosiya where he was supposed to get off, he took out a firearm and took the couple’s cellphones and money.

A police van and residents assisted in apprehending him.

Police spokesperson Felicia Adams said: “A case of armed robbery and possession of an imitation firearm has been registered for investigation. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon.” His name and that of his church have been withheld.

Nyanga community policing forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said police and the neighbourhood watch were deployed to assist.

They were hoping that law enforcement officers would be deployed when the newly recruited 500 officers were rolled out.

Ward councillor Khaya Yozi said it had been noticed that there were incidents in which criminals came from surrounding areas such as Crossroads to commit crimes in the area.

He said it was also easy for the criminals to disappear inside the informal settlements, making it difficult for police to apprehend them.

Yozi said neighbourhood watch and patrols were deployed in hot spots but they were not able to operate on a 24-hour basis, “and that’s when the criminals attack”.

