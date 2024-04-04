Archbishop and Gift of Givers support Mfuleni fire victims who lost their homes over the long Easter-weekend

Cape Town - As Mfuleni residents attempted to rebuild their lives after the devastating fire which left two people dead and hundreds homeless at the weekend, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba and humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers visited the scene yesterday to see how they could help. Residents in the Covid-19 informal settlement were displaced by the blaze during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported that the fire was started by a jealous woman who torched her boyfriend’s shack after he left with another woman. Makgoba yesterday walked around the area, speaking to affected residents to understand the impact of the fire. The destitute people said they had nothing to wear, eat or rebuild their homes with.

Some people had to wake up early from the hall where they were sleeping to go and sit next to their empty plots. Makgoba said that the church had teamed-up with the Gift of the Givers and would also approach relevant departments to ensure the people’s lives went back to normal. “The people have lost everything. Somebody even said they have lost hope. Their shack burnt down when they were away at church.

“I spoke to another lady who cried uncontrollably. “I was crying inside. “I hope Home Affairs will be here for their documentation like the IDs and process them quickly.

“Some would like their Sassa grants processed now because they don’t have food as their groceries were burned. “Gift of the Givers has been excellent, as always. They have been feeding the people and getting other resources for them, ensuring that they are housed in different schools.” He has pleaded with the government and South African citizens to assist.

“I say to South Africans, City disaster risk management, provincial and national government, let’s hear the people’s needs, and let us provide them with zinc, wood and nails so they can have shelter. “We need to also deal with the issue of terrible sanitation here. “Someone who is partially blind said he has to go to toilets which are very far from his site.

“I hope someone will hear their plea and build them proper houses rather than the structures that are being rebuilt.” Gift of the Givers project co-ordinator Ali Sablay said their main concern was that even if they rebuilt the structures, the residents did not have the necessary food to sustain them for the next few months. He said they would assist the fire victims until they were back on their feet.

“We are providing them with food daily; we will continue to do so. “We now have a commitment from the Anglican Church and we would like to thank the Archbishop for the fact that each and every child that was affected by the fire will be provided with school uniforms and stationery.” [email protected]