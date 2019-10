Armed robbers hit N1 City Mall and steal 14 cellphones









Robbers have made off with 14 cellphones after a robbery at the Foschini store in the N1 City Mall. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency Cape Town - Robbers have made off with 14 cellphones after a robbery at the Foschini store in the N1 City Mall. Foschini store manager Nikita Fredericks said four armed robbers came in and proceeded to the cellphone display. “The staff is now traumatised,” Fredericks said. Police are still busy with their investigation. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident, and said a business robbery case was opened for investigation by Goodwood police, that followed an incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon at a mall in Goodwood.

Rwexana said that according to reports, armed men entered the business and threatened the staff with firearms and fled the scene with cellular phones.

“Police detectives were on the scene combing for clues with no arrests so far,” she said.

Fidelity ADT’s national marketing and communications manager Charnel Hattingh said the spate of crime in the country had become increasingly concerning despite an abundance of security measures and technological advancements.

“An approach which prioritises durable perimeter security measures is still invaluable and will withstand the test of time.

“Staying well-informed also proves fruitful when it is time to make the necessary security upgrades,” Hattingh said, adding that criminals had become more and more brazen and that people needed to be aware of the types of crimes which commonly occurred in their areas.

On separate incidents over the weekend, Rwexana said five suspects were apprehended and an assortment of drugs and a firearm were confiscated during crime prevention operations conducted in Elsies River, Nyanga, Samora Machel, Bishop Lavis and Philippi East.

