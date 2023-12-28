Arson suspected in some Cape vegetation fires: Scale of fires ‘staggering’

Cape Town - While hundreds were left homeless over Christmas following a range of fires which ripped through various Cape Town communities, suspicions have arisen that some vegetation fires were started deliberately. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said firefighters have had their hands full this month as the number of fires across the City nearly doubled in December.

According to reports from the directorate, while firefighters spent most of the weekend attending the blazes in Simon’s Town and Glencairn they were called to Seawinds on Sunday as several homes were alight. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they arrived at St Patrick Avenue shortly before 5pm on Christmas Eve. “Initial estimates were that dozens of informal structures were destroyed, while at least one formal dwelling was partially damaged. The cause of the fire was unknown. Four civilians sustained burn wounds, but refused further medical treatment after being assessed on site.

“A fifth civilian suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital. Three firefighters also sustained burn wounds, two of whom were transported to hospital.” Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said between Sunday and Monday the teams attended to three structural fires. “In Seawinds, 135 structures were destroyed; 60 structures in Jim Se Bos, and in Wallacedene 45 structures were destroyed. A total of 900 persons have been affected.”

Yesterday, the department reported that 30 more people in Imizamo Yethu were displaced after a fire ripped through the area. However, Smith said while attending to the fire, police assistance was required after residents attacked firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze. He revealed that just two days earlier a vegetation fire broke out in the same area and it appeared that the land was being cleared for a land invasion. He said as firefighters worked tirelessly in Simon’s Town they noted something which caused them to become suspicious.

“Aside from the Simon’s Town fire, we had spoken with Cape Point about closing their gates as the firefighters were attending the fire. After the fire was extinguished and within an hour of the gates reopening a new fire was started, showing that it was intentional and someone was just waiting for the gates to reopen. “When assessing the fire at the Glencairn Express Way, both the fire chief and myself agreed that it had been started on purpose and the patterns of the fire were just illogical. This fire was deeply suspicious and just broke out as firefighters were working in Simon’s Town.” Ash and dust blows over the scorched earth near Cape Point in the aftermath of the Simon’s Town fire. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers He said officials suspect that at some of the vegetation fires which started along major roads, fire-starting devices may have been thrown into the thick bushes as those behind the blazes drove by.

Smith said the vegetation fire recorded during the same period between Hangberg and Llandudno was started by someone who had fired a flare gun into the air. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to 1 014 incidents between Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 26. Vegetation fires accounted for 65% of all incidents. Smith said while fires normally increase in the warmer months they had their hands full.

“We know that there is an increase in fires over the warmer months, but the scale of it over this festive season has simply been staggering. And, while the weather has been a contributing factor, we can’t lose sight of the fact that many fires do start as a result of human error or negligence. Our staff have worked tirelessly – the firefighters, but also Disaster Risk Management and the enforcement services who provide support with road closures, crowd control, evacuations and more.” Ali Sablay from the Gift of the Givers said they arrived on Christmas morning in Seawinds to provide immediate relief to the fire victims. “Hot meals, blankets, snack packs and other humanitarian aid. While our team was busy with assessments, we received a call from Jim Se Bos with community members pleading for assistance with their homes on fire. When we got there, close to 300 were displaced and we assisted with hot meals, blankets etc.